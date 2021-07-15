



Written during the global crisis in 2020, Hollywood dark rock and industrial/metal act Skum Love has unveiled a new single, appropriately titled “The Dark.” “Music has always brought me out of a dark place and made me see the light,” states the band’s namesake and founder as “The Dark” presents a very personal look at the vulnerability many feel “during times of mental and emotional unraveling;” produced, mixed, and mastered by Alex Crescioni at Stygian Sound, “The Dark” presents what the producer calls a new sound for the band, going on to state that the forthcoming music video acts as a beautiful complement to its themes. Directed by Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films, the video depicts four characters – a heartbroken girl, a stressed out businessman, a bullied youth contemplating revenge, and a battered housewife in the throes of alcoholism – dealing with a harsh and depressing reality, “a ray of light in the shape of a hand reaching out to pull them out of the turmoil and bad decisions.” Given its weighty themes, to support the single Skum Love partnered with the You Rock Foundation, which helps to educate and spread awareness through popular bands on the issues of mental health and depression and help provide possibilities and solutions to move forward with life and prevent youth suicide; other bands the foundation has collaborated with include The Dillinger Escape Plan, Otep, Run-DMC’s Darryl McDaniels, IAMX, Filter, Slipknot, Anthrax, Butcher Babiers, and more.





Skum Love

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Alex Crescioni/Stygian Sound

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

You Rock Foundation

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Industrialism Films

Website, Facebook, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)