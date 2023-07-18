



Skum Love is celebrating his 50th birthday in style with the announcement of his industrial/metal band’s first show in two years, preceded by a new single. Taking place at the Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood on Sunday, August 27, and presented by M Productions, the all-ages show will see Skum Love supported on stage by A Trigger Within, System 6, Hillblocksview, and Dave Dramedy, sponsored by Schecter Guitar Research, Monster Energy, Boss, and Blue Collar custom cables. Skum Love had last performed at the renowned venue in 2021 as a benefit for the You Rock Foundation to raise awareness for mental health and prevent youth suicide. Tickets are available via TicketWeb.

As stated, the band will be releasing a new single prior to the show; this time the band is putting an industrialized spin on Judas Priest’s 1986 hit “Turbo Lover.” Love states, “I love the original, but thought it could always have more guitar and be a little more industrial than the ’80s synth that it was.” With drummer DJ Rattan (Powerman 5000) and synths and electronics by Carlton Bost (Stabbing Westward, Orgy), along with a guitar solo by Patrick Kennison (Lita Ford, Heaven Below), Skum Love’s “Turbo Lover XL” is so named to emphasize its harder and heavier tonality, with Love concluding, “It’s very different than the original, but I hope Rob Halford and the guys enjoy what we’ve turned it into.” Skum Love’s “Turbo Lover XL” will be available via all major digital platforms on August 1.





