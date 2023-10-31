



Skum Love is no stranger to sin as the industrial/metal act reveals its latest single, titled “EGO.” Delving into the roots of sin, the song’s themes deal with the nature of religious zealotry and cultlike worship, “leading sheep to the slaughter with the promise of forever.” Originally written in the late ’90s to the early ’00s, the song was culled from the archives and updated to present what Skum Love calls “our Frankenstein,” the title breaking down into the three cores of sin – Evil / Greed / Obscenity. “EGO” features original Skum Love guitarist Robyn Sin performing alongside guitarist M. Loebig, drummer Jas Dillon, and Diablo on bass; recorded, produced, and mixed by Alex Crescioni at Stygian Sound, and mastered by Maor Appelbaum, “EGO” follows up on Skum Love’s cover of Judas Priest’s “Turbo Lover,” released this past summer. The single is available now via all major streaming outlets, released today, October 31.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)