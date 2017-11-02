



Hollywood industrial/metal act Skum Love has released a lyric video for “Dig You Like a Grave” off of the latest album, Sinister Minister. The video uses conceptual comic book artwork inspired by the song and created collaboratively by Skum and Maggie Love, an independent artist known by the moniker Stark Graving Mad, to weave a tale of debauchery, murder, and revenge from beyond the grave. “Maggie’s artwork and storyboard were so amazing that I decided to make a video out of it as well,” states front man Skum; “I called my friend Josh Forney who did the ‘Disease’ video, and he jumped at the chance!” The video was released on Halloween on the American Horrors channel on Roku and FilmOn. The video for “Dig You Like a Grave” is up now on Skum Love’s YouTube channel; Sinister Minister is available now, having been released in June of 2016.





Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)