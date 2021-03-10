



Following shortly after the album’s release, SKOLD has unveiled the music video for “Dirty Horizon” as the second single from Dies Irae. Directed by Vincente Cordero of Industrialism Films, with cinematography by Fernando Cordero, the video presents Tim Sköld adorned in chainmail and medieval religious iconography, the makeup and wardrobe created by MM Fabrications and recalling elements of the artist’s past with the likes of Marilyn Manson and Motionless in White; as well, the song’s heavy guitar and dark melodies showcase the record’s return to Sköld’s roots in metal and hard rock. “Dirty Horizon” follows the “Goodbye” single released in February, with Dies Irae released via Cleopatra Records on March 5 and available to purchase in digital, CD, and limited edition clear vinyl via Bandcamp.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)