



Following up on his 2019 Never Is Now album, Tim Sköld has announced the release of a new album, titled Dies Irae. Having long established his own brand of industrialized rock & roll, this new album sees SKOLD returning to his roots in metal with an even heavier emphasis on guitars and catchy hooks; the first example of this comes in the form of “Goodbye,” the album’s first single and closing track. Other singles to follow include “Dirty Horizon” and “The End is Near,” with plans to produce a series of music videos in support of the album.







With each of the album’s 10 tracks written, performed, and produced by Sköld, Dies Irae marks SKOLD’s fifth full-length outing, due for release on March 5 via Cleopatra Records in digital, CD, and vinyl formats; pre-orders for the record are now available via Bandcamp. Besides the Never Is Now album, 2019 also saw Tim Sköld joining the live touring lineup of Psyclon Nine; he then collaborated with front man Nero Bellum on the Not My God project, releasing the self-titled album in 2020. Sköld’s career in music famously began in the mid ’80s as the bassist and later vocalist and front man for hard rock and glam metal band Shotgun Messiah.

SKOLD

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Cleopatra Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)