



Industrial/rock artist Tim Sköld has certainly been busy this year, touring as the live guitarist for Front Line Assembly, releasing the third album from his Not My God collaboration with Psyclon Nine’s Nero Bellum, and the announcement of his seventh full-length SKOLD effort. Clearly, the man can’t stand still as he will soon be embarking on a U.S. tour throughout the month of July; beginning on July 6 in Denver and concluding on July 30 at the Whisky a Go Go in West Hollywood, the tour will take SKOLD through Chicago, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Richmond, Dallas, Memphis, Atlanta, Albuquerque, Phoenix, and more. Supporting him on the tour will be Colorado aggrotech act Clockwork Echo, fresh off the band’s stint touring with Psyclon Nine on that band’s From Hell and Back Tour earlier this year. The tour will see Clockwork Echo debuting material from the forthcoming follow-up to 2022’s Death Rebirth Repeat, with additional support from GRIMM and on select dates The Amatory Murder. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the SKOLD’s website.







SKOLD’s Seven Heads is due for release on July 28 in digital, CD, and vinyl formats via Cleopatra Records, with pre-orders now available on Bandcamp and the label’s webstore; May 12 saw the release of Not My God’s Obverses.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)