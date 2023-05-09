



Cleopatra Records has announced the seventh album from SKOLD, appropriately titled Seven Heads. Following the early 2022 release of his Dead God album, which was a reissue of a leaked series of demos from 2002, the new album presents Tim Sköld in his element with 12 brand new tracks of angst-ridden and emotionally charged industrial/rock, with such song titles as “F.U.,” “Better Luck Next Life,” “Death or Liberty,” “I’m Still Right,” “My Addiction,” and “Lost For the Cause.” Digital pre-orders for Seven Heads are available now via Bandcamp, with the CD edition to appear soon.

Currently, Sköld is serving as the live guitarist for electro/industrial legends Front Line Assembly, with the band currently on a North American tour with MINISTRY and Gary Numan, concluding their stint as support act on May 11. Furthermore, Metropolis Records will be releasing Obverses, the third album from Not My God – Sköld’s collaborative project with Psyclon Nine’s Nero Bellum – this Friday, May 12. SKOLD’s most recent solo output was a cover of Depeche Mode’s “Blasphemous Rumours,” which appeared on Cleopatra Records’ All I Ever Wanted tribute compilation.

