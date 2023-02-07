



All good things must come to an end, even one of the most powerfully influential and beloved underground bands in existence. Skinny Puppy has announced dates for the first leg of the When Nothing is True… Anything is Possible Tour, which the band is purporting to be its final outing; beginning on April 6 in San Antonio, TX, this leg will see the band performing in New Orleans, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, New York City, Boston, Minneapolis, Denver, along with dates in Montreal and Toronto, before concluding in Seattle on May 9. Joining Skinny Puppy as the support act will be Paul Ion Barker’s Lead into Gold, with the tour also celebrating Skinny Puppy’s 40th anniversary. “To our West Coast fans, don’t worry,” the band assures, “We’ll see you soon,” with a scheduled appearance at the sold out Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas to occue on May 13 alongside KMFDM, MINISTRY, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, Killing Joke, and more. The group will consist of founding members Nivek Ogre and cEvin Key, joined by longtime live members Justin Bennett and Matthew Setzer. Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10:00am local time via Ticketmaster. This year also marks a full decade since the release of the band’s last album, 2013’s Weapon, while Lead into Gold will soon be releasing The Eternal Present on April 21 via Artoffact Records.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)