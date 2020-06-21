



To celebrate three decades of “Beers, Steers, and Queers,” industrial/punk band Skatenigs has recorded a rendition of the Revolting Cocks classic, releasing the track via SoundCloud. Referred to by the band as “partially a trip down memory lane and part rednecks gone wild revisited in a strange new world where nothing seems normal,” Skatenigs front man Phil “Phildo” Owen co-wrote the song with Al Jourgensen and sang on the original track, once again delivering a powerhouse performance on this new 2020 version; as Skatenigs have performed several different version of the song throughout its tenure, Owen explains, “We trimmed the fat and kept the meat” with the new version. Alongside the Skatenigs lineup of Owen with bassist Myke Bingham, keyboardist Adam Lamar, co-producer Chris Ahrens, and drummer Bradley Bills (also of CHANT) is guitarist Mike DeLeon (Phil Anselmo and the Illegals). Owen concludes by saying that the new version of “Beers, Steers, and Queers” will appear on the next Skatenigs album currentl in the works, “So drop them britches and back on up for a good ol’ time with the boys from Texas.”







“Beers, Steers, and Queers” was the opening title track to the Revolting Cocks’ second studio album, originally released in May 1990 via WaxTrax! Records. It followed two years after the popular Live! You Goddamned Son of a Bitch release and was also the band’s first studio recording to feature Owen and MINISTRY members Chris Connelly and Paul Barker following the departure of original Cock Richard “23” Jonckheere (Front 242).

Several past members of the band have performed and toured under the moniker of The Cocks, while Al Jourgensen carried on releasing albums under the banner of Revolting Cocks; he is reportedly working on a new album for the band.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)