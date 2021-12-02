



Pollution, animal abuse, and overpopulation are but a few of the themes prevalent on Bled Under a Burning Sky, the new record from industrial noise and grindcore act Skat Injector. Independently released on December 1, the album assaults the listener with diatribes on our willful dehumanization and the steady decimation of the environment by “a leeching narcissistic race which needs to live within its bounds.” Formed in London in the mid-2000s, Skat Injector is one of several projects by extreme musician Zara Skumshot, applying a speed and grindcore mentality to harsh electronics in a style that he refers to as “anti-human propaganda.” The band has shared stages with the likes of ex-Einstürzende Neubauten member FM Einheit, Brutal Truth, Consumer Electronics, and more. Bled Under a Burning Sky is available in CD and digital formats via Bandcamp, with the latter featuring the album’s 10 tracks in both vocal and instrumental renditions.





Skat Injector

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)