



As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end; such is the case with the Electronic Saviors compilation series, as the sixth and final installment was released on June 12 via Metropolis Records and Distortion Productions. Described as “a look back and a celebration of the many accomplishments that ES has garnered,” Electronic Saviors 6: Reflection features an immense track list that showcases the talents of such artists and bands as Deathline International, Ego Likeness, Stoneburner, Lead into Gold, Trade Secrets, Ambassador 21, KLACK, Angelspit, The Clay People, <PIG>, I:Scintilla, Dogtabelt, FGFC820, Caustic, Cyanotic, GoFight, Die Warzau, Christ Analogue, and Skatenigs. Numerous remixes and collaborations are also featured, including one by Cubanate front man Marc Heal with Chris Connelly, as well as Adoration Destroyed with FIRES, Mindless Faith with Miscellen, and Jean-Marc Lederman with Tom Shear.

With cover artwork created by Jeff Confer and Samantha Johnson, Electronic Saviors 6: Reflection can be purchased in three variants, with the standard four-disc edition available digitally via Bandcamp. The Premium edition features six discs in a DVD style digipak that also includes a bumper sticker, wristband, a Distortion Productions postcard, and a personalized autographed postcard; the Prime edition includes an additional two discs in a 2CD digipak, enamel pin, and while supplies last, copies of Boxed Warning’s I Have Been Terrible EP and Trade Secrets’ Golden Life EP. As of the publication of this article, 175 copies of the Premium edition are still available, while only 20 remain of the Prime edition, both of which can be purchased via the Distortion Productions website.







Founded in 2010 by Jim Semonik as he was undergoing radiation treatments for stage 2B colorectal cancer, the series has grown with each volume every two years to raise funds for various charities devoted to research and treatment for cancer like the Foundation For Cancer Research and Wellness and Bone Marrow Foundation, as well as other causes related to the industrial music community like Darkest Before Dawn and numerous GoFundMe campaigns; to date, Electronic Saviors has donated in excess of $75,000 to these causes and organizations. In addition, the series has grown to include the Respect the Prime and Synthcore Dreams offshoots, which will continue to release new entries to allow the Electronic Saviors name to live on. In 2019, Semonik was awarded the ASCRS (American Society of ColoRectal Surgeons) local hero award and was knighted in Chicago at the ColdWaves festival, with Chemlab front man Jared Louche performing the ceremony.

Electronic Saviors

Website, Facebook, Twitter

Distortion Productions

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Metropolis Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)