



It has been a couple of years since we’ve heard from Sister Sarin, but at last, the Baltimore goth/industrial act has returned with a new single that takes direct aim at persistent sexist and puritanical attitudes. Released today, March 3, for Bandcamp Friday, “Witches” sees Hemlock and Foxglove Wargrave working with GoFight’s Jim Marcus to deliver a sharp and simple message: “Respect women and their autonomy.” With March 1 marking the anniversary of the Salem Witch Trials, a notorious point in American history during which numerous people – predominantly women – were executed for allegations of witchcraft, Marcus points out the timeliness of the single’s release, calling it a “stunning narrative about the perils of cultural and societal conformity.” “Religion, politics, even science,” he continues, “are consistently being reapportioned and redirected to make that point: ‘Women, behave.'” Hemlock goes even further to say, “Fuck every single last son of a bitch that made things bad enough for us to have to be sending this message in the first place.”







Following Hemlock’s recent departure from fellow Baltimore industrial act Stoneburner, “Witches” marks the first new material from Sister Sarin since the November 2020 release of the As the Sky Falls two-tracker, and the first to feature Foxglove sharing vocal duties. Hemlock comments, “I’m really grateful to be able to have worked with Jim on this track and give my partner Foxglove the opportunity to be on a release.” Sister Sarin had previously created a remix for GoFight’s “Icarus” single, released in March of 2021.

Sister Sarin

GoFight

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)