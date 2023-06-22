



Sister May has long been promising the release of a full-length debut album to follow up on 2021’s Ascent EP, releasing such singles as “Headshot,” “The Kneep,” and “Dope” along the way. Now, the Belgian five-piece has signed with Lay Bare Recordings for the long-awaited album release, drawing on a blend of progressive arrangements, mechanical noise, and modern alternative production. Produced by Filip De Bot at Penthouse Studio, with pre-production by Matt McJunkins (A Perfect Circle, Puscifer), the album is due to be released in digital and vinyl formats in September; “The Kneep” and “Headshot” are available via Bandcamp, while “Dope” and the 2023 “Sworn” single can be heard on Spotify.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)