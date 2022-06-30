



Today, June 30 marks the release of “Assassins That Run On Faith,” the latest single from SINthetik Messiah and the second to signal the Cajun electro/industrial artist’s forthcoming full-length effort. Expanding on the tone set by the preceding “Religious Soldier” single, the song sees founder Bug Gigabyte addressing issues of mass violence in the Vatican, with the song utilizing an authentic recording of an apology made by Pope Francis to nuns that have suffered abuse at the hands of the Catholic Church. “For thousands of years inside the Vatican, a covenant of nuns exist solely to rid the evil of this world,” Gigabyte further explains, “Through sheer violence, this covenant was able to bring the Vatican to its current day power.” Available via Bandcamp and all major digital outlets, the single also features a remix by Assemblage 23’s Tom Shear, with the EP mastered by David Villalta. The “Religious Soldier” single was released on November 24, 2021 and featured a remix by drum & bass producer Counterstrike. The upcoming album follows up on SINthetik Messiah’s Ambient Noize, released on April 13, 2021; since then, the artist also released the Xenocide and a Singles EPs.





SINthetik Messiah

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)