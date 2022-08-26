



Today, August 26, sees the release of Mantis 2, the second in a trilogy of EPs from electro/industrial act SINE. Produced at Scary American Studio in her hometown of Austin, TX, the EP was produced by SINE founder Rona Rougeheart in collaboration with Charles Godfrey, presenting an additional five songs exhibiting Rougeheart’s “electronic boom” blend of darkly atmospheric melodies and percussive fury; like the previous EP, Mantis 2 sees her drawing on Godfrey’s experience with the likes of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, SWANS, Trail of Dead, The Black Angels, and more, as well as the mastering and production prowess of Mark Pistel (Consolidated, Meat Beat Manifesto). As the fifth track is so titled “Soundtrack of a Wasted Recovery,” so too can this apply to the EP’s themes of delving into an alternate reality – a satirical dreamstate that manifests in SINE’s darkly musical visions. Although not one to normally take on covers, the artist went on to put her stamp on “Sex-Eye-Make-Up” by The Glove, a one-time project from 1983 featuring Robert Smith (The Cure) and Steven Severin (Siouxsie and the Banshees); “oddly enough, the only other SINE cover is of The Cure song, ‘Like Cockatoos,'” Rougeheart comments, “I guess all roads lead to The Cure.” The EP’s four other tracks were written by Rougeheart with Godfrey, with “Jetset” featuring guitars by Daniel Beaty. Mantis 2 is available digitally on Bandcamp via eMERGENCY heARTS; a music video for the opening “Virtual Realitease” was revealed last October, the song having originally appeared on the Desire, Denial, and Paramania collection. Mantis 1 was released on May 6, with the third entry in the series forthcoming perhaps before the end of 2022.









SINE

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

eMERGENCY hEARTS

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)