



Austin electro/industrial artist Rona Rougeheart has unveiled a new single under her SINE moniker, showcasing a remix of “Virtual Realitease” created by Brooklyn’s Andee Blacksugar. Calling the song a “remixer’s dream,” Blacksugar states that he took advantage of the relative simplicity of the original song’s vocal hook, infusing “some less exotic disco-flavored sections, vocoder shenanigans, and a completely gratuitous guitar solo,” of which Rougeheart comments, “It brought a different vibe than some of the other remixes I’ve gotten in the past, which is great because I love diversity in music.” The Black Sugar RMX of “Virtual Realitease” was released as a digital single today, October 29, via eMERGENCY hEARTS on Bandcamp, Spotify, and Apple Music, while the original version can be found on SINE’s Desire, Denial, and Paramania album, released on October 7; the album features tracks recorded from 2016-2020 to serve as the artist’s introduction to the eMERGENCY hEARTS label.











Besides fronting his own Black Sugar Transmissions and Sheer Velocity, Blacksugar has been the fulltime guitarist for Ultra Heavy Beat pioneers KMFDM since 2017, and is currently assembling “final guitar noises” for the band’s new album. In addition, he is performing with new wave legends Blondie, set to join the band on rescheduled tour dates in the U.K. in 2022. He and SINE have also contributed remixes for Ohio goth/rockers The Wake for the band’s Mixers & Elixirs EP; appearing on October 30, one year since the band’s Perfumes and Fripperies album, other artists appearing on the EP will be Agent Side Grinder, Kill Shelter, and Matt Hagberg of VMS Recording. Pre-orders for The Wake’s Mixers & Elixirs EP are available now on Bandcamp.





