



Following a series of remix singles and the Desire, Denial, and Paramania collection, Rona Rougeheart has announced the release of the first EP of her forthcoming MANTIS trilogy via the eMEREGENCY hEARTS imprint. As with her INSOMNIÆ debut, the three EPs will see Rougeheart further exploring her own style of “electronic boom,” rooted heavily in her drumming background and presenting a brand of dark and danceable electro/industrial. With “Attack” serving as the first single from Mantis 1, the EP sees Rougeheart collaborating with Charles Godfrey, an esteemed producer and audio engineer whose credits include the likes of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, PRONG, and Swans to name a few. Of the single, Rougeheart explains that while it does not refer to a specific incident, its underlying themes explore “the idea of people being constantly under attack by anger and madness in the world…the harmful side of the human condition that we are often subjected to these days,” drawing inspiration from the protests and unrest she witnessed on social media and the news. Mantis 1 also sees Rougeheart working with partner and regular collaborator Curse Mackey on “Future Whores” and “Control,” with the latter track mixed by Sean Beavan, the legendary producer whose credits include 3TEETH, Nine Inch Nails, God Lives Underwater, and his own 8MM; additionally, “Blurred” was co-written with Mark Pistel of Consolidated and Meat Beat Manifesto, who also mastered the EP. Due for release on May 6, Mantis 1 will be released in digital and CD formats, with pre-orders available now on Bandcamp.





