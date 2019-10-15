



Hailing from Oaxaca, México, dark electro and “horror jazz” trio La Bande-Son Imaginaire has been making waves in the band’s homeland since its formation in 2014, releasing several music videos and opening for the likes of Hocico. Now, the band has announced the release of a new music video, “Altar de Muertos,” featuring MINISTRY guitarist Sin Quirin to add a touch of industrialized metal to La Bande-Son Imaginaire’s blend of jazz, darkwave, and gothic blues; dropping on October 29, just in time for Halloween, the song makes references to Día de Muertos – the Day of the Dead, a holiday in México on which friends and family celebrate the memory of loved ones lost and support the spiritual journey through death as a natural part of life – while the video visually draws on the Mexican horror movies of the ’50s. Quirin’s long distance collaboration took place over the course of six months, with the guitarist commenting that he was “immediately impressed” with the La Bande-Son Imaginaire’s “unique, original, and different sound” upon seeing them perform last year; “I started playing their music at my DJ events and telling people about them.” He also states that it was an honor to collaborate with the band and hopes to have the opportunity to perform “Altar de Muertos” with La Bande-Son Imaginaire live.







La Bande-Son Imaginaire’s last full-length album, Mezcal a Pleno Vuelo was released on April 5, 2018. Besides his work in MINISTRY, Sin Quirin has toured extensively as the live guitarist for Lords of Acid, and debuted his new band 3 Headed Snake in October 2018, taking the band live earlier this year; he has also lent his skills as a guitarist and remixer to the likes of Point-Blank, Monstergod, American Head Charge, K.P. Riot Brigade, Aborym, and KMFDM.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)