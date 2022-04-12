



With a new full-length album on the horizon, electro/EBM act Silver Walks has released its leadoff single, titled “Tear Me Down.” Marking the first new material from the project since the June 2020 release of “Lantern,” the new single sees Daniel McCullough taking Silver Walks into greater depths of sound and composition, mixed by the legendary John Fryer and with vocals and lyrics provided by Coral Scere; adding to the track are the backing vocals of regular Silver Walks collaborator Tim Heireth (The Lonely Death, Brand New Idol), as well as additional noise loops by Steven Archer (Stoneburner, Ego Likeness). Released on April 8 via Distortion Productions and available to purchase/stream via Bandcamp, the single also features additional remixes by Heireth, Daniel Belasco (Glass Apple Banzai), Thomas Rhymer (The Russian White), and Tom Shear (Assemblage 23). Silver Walks promises more to appear in summer, with Various Positions due for release later in the year.





Silver Walks

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

Distortion Productions

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)