



Following the 2019 release of the Songs of Love and Hate album and the subsequent Timebomb single, Daniel McCullough now takes his pop-fueled electro/EBM act Silver Walks to the next level with the Lantern single. Due for release on June 26 via Distortion Productions, the single features the titular “Lantern” track in the requisite radio edit, along with four additional remixes, with the opening Kynos mix available to preview now via Bandcamp. Referring to the track as “a bit of a quantum leap” for Silver Walks, the band addresses the precarious state of the world, asking fans, “Did you think we’d be sitting on our hands during such a strange and tumultuous time? Never.”





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)