



Blindsight Records has announced the latest EP from Oxford artist Silent Weapon, titled The Fear of the Possibility of Chaos. The new set sees founder Umair Chaudry drawing on the heavier and noisier side of his influences, citing the likes of Justin K. Broadrick, Mick Harris, AUthor & Punisher, Merzbow, and classic acts like Whitehouse, Skinny Puppy, and Throbbing Gristle. Due for release on November 10, the EP follows up on the electro/industrial act’s 2022 Purge album and its 2023 Purged remix companion. The EP features three original tracks and a cover of “Angel Rat,” originally written and recorded by Canadian progressive/thrash band Voivod from the 1991 album of the same name.

Silent Weapon

Blindsight Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)