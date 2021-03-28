



Following up on the band’s A Century of Abuse debut in 2016, Mexicali goth/punk act Silent has announced the release of the Modern Hate sophomore record. The music video for “End,” the album’s lead single and opening track, made its premiere on Brooklyn Vegan earlier this month; lead vocalist Jung Sing explains that the song was written “at a really strange time in my life,” during a process of change and the difficult task of “ending” things in one’s life. He continues, “Even if everything sucks, some people want to stay in the position of suffering and emptiness.” The black-and-white video was shot by Displaced/Replaced.







Modern Hate is due for release on April 23 via Three One G Records in digital and vinyl formats; pre-orders are now available on the Three One G webstore and Bandcamp. Recorded, produced, mixed, and mastered at Pulsar Studios and La Casa Estudios by Cesar Cossio, the label explains the record to represent “all the racist, supremacist bullshit” that has resurfaced in both the U.S. and the world, the lyrics thematically dealing with the influence of flawed systems, individuals, and religion. The album was originally to be released in 2018, Silent having instead taken a hiatus as the band members dealt with their interpersonal relationships; the departure of original drummer Andrea Verala and the subsequent entrance of Rocio Chavez filling the role, “this felt like a new start that called for relearning, reshaping, and retouching some of the tracks.” Sing also works with Three One G founder Justin Pearson in All Leather and recently appeared as a guest on the “Baphomet” single introducing Pearson’s new band Satanic Planet.





