



Even after 35 years, originaly founders Eraldo Bernocchi and Paolo L. Bandera continue to take Sigillum S through darker and more exploratory regions of post-industrial intrigue. With Bruno Dorella rounding out the current lineup, the band released this past Friday, May 13 the Coalescence of Time: Other Conjectures on Future record on Subsound Records; “With this new album,” the group explains, “we are proposing to study a new historical growth model, where all categories of unconventional communication are coalesching in a critique of linear thought,” the goal of its massively layered approach to provide a positive outlook for artistic perceptions of human nature. Subsound Records head Dacide Cantone calls the record “a true post-industrial mirror of this unsettling period and an inebriating platform for socieities to come.”







Coalescence of Time: Other Conjectures on Future follows up on 2018’s The Irresistible Art of Space Colonization and its Mutation Implications, with the album now available on Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats; the CD digipak is limited to 500 copies, while the 12-inch vinyl appears in an orange variant limited to 100 copies, and 200 copies in standard black. In 2021, Sigillum S released the standalone “Konton No 35 Nen” single, as well as Blues and Doped Flowers From Twenty Three Years After Eschaton, a collaboration with experimental jazz act Macelleria Mobile Di Mezzanotte.

Sigillum S

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, Instagram

Subsound Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)