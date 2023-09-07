



Numerous artists, labels, and organizations have shown support for Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion, which began in February of last year. Among them has been Side-Line Magazine with the release of the Electronic Bodies – Session 1 compilation on September 1 presenting one of the publication’s largest undertakings; presenting 88 tracks over two halves that run the gamut from old school electro/EBM to later, more experimental sounds, the collection features exclusive tracks and remixes from the likes of ELM, AD:kEy, Venal Flesh, Novakill, First Aid 4 Souls, Mach FoX with Zeven Odd Gods, Aiboforcen, Chaos All Stars, Agitprop 666, UCNX, Paradox Obscur, and many more. Released as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp, all proceeds and donations will go toward offering psychological support for soldiers and citizens in the Ukraine as they wrestle with PTSD from the ongoing conflict; this marks Side-Line ‘s second compilation supporting Ukraine, following the March 2022 release of Electronic Resistance, which showcased numerous Ukrainian musical artists, proceeds going to the artists’ individual choices for humanitarian aid. Both collections were curated by Side-Line Editor Bernard Van Isacker and mastered by Erlend Eilertsen (Lights A.M, Essence of Mind).





Side-Line

Ilker Yücel