



French synthwave artist Sierra (SIΞЯRA) has released her new single, “Power,” as the latest single from her forthcoming full-length debut album, A Story of Anger. Following up on the “Never Right” and “Hateful” singles, the new song sees the producer/musician once again joining forces with Carpenter Brut, having made an appearance on the latter’s Leather Terror album in 2022; the results see Carpenter Brut providing a “dark, horror-fueled backbeat” to Sierra’s danceable synth hooks. Furthermore, the two French acts had toured together in 2022 in support of Leather Terror and Sierra’s See Me Now EP. “Power” is available now via all major streaming services.







With pre-orders for the album now available, A Story of Anger follows Sierra’s Left Behind EP, featuring 11 tracks showcasing the artist’s blend of synthwave, EBM, and darkwave; aside from Carpenter Brut, the album also includes collaborations with Corvad and HEALTH, the latter having appeared on the “Hateful” single. A Story of Anger is due for release on September 15 via Virgin Records France, with Sierra embarking on a North American Tour the following day. Running from September 16-30, the tour will include performances at this year’s ColdWaves in New York on September 17, Chicago on September 24, and Los Angeles on September 28; other stops on the tour include Montreal, Pittsburgh, Denver, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco, and more. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on Sierra’s website.

Recently, Sierra’s “Unbroken” was used by Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) Beauty as part of The Bold global campaign.





