



Chopper, the solo project of Danish artist Jonatan K. Magnussen (The Love Coffin), has revealed “Springtime” as the latest single from the forthcoming Shock Pop Vol. 1. Drawing inspiration from Eurodance, glam rock, industrial, and disco, the album’s title refers to the band’s sound, which Chopper has coined as “shock pop.” Created in the wintertime during the pandemic, “Springtime” illuminates and explores themes of isolation, longing, love, and sexuality through the dualities of the human condition, all while paying homage to the synthesized glamour of The Pet Shop Boys, the industrial beats of Skinny Puppy, and the rave sound of Underworld. The single was mixed by Nikolaj Bruus (Quiet Sonia) and mastered by Morten Bue (Mew, Arab Strap, Tindersticks).







Following up on his 2022 debut album The Wonderful and Wicked World of Chopper, Shock Pop Vol. 1 marks the first installment in a series of upcoming surprise releases. The album is due for release on June 16 via Copenhagen-based indie label Pink Cotton Candy Records.

Chopper

Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Pink Cotton Candy Records

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Christian Leu (leuchristian)