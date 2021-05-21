



Following nearly four years since the band’s last full-length record, Austalian electro/industrial act Shiv-R has announced its long-awaited fifth album, titled Kill God Ascend. With a firm declartion of “I’m on my own path / Get the fuck out of my way,” as stated on the album track “Empire,” the new album’s title and themes relate to the Zen teaching “that if you meet God on the road, you must kill him.” The band explains that the notion of “killing God” is intended to be a unique and personal revelation for each listener, breaking down the illusions of answers offered by “gatekeepers and figureheads whose only interest in you is to tell you what to do.” Mixed by Pete Crane and mastered by Ben Bulig, the two having shared songwriting duties for the majority of the album, Kill God Ascend is the first Shiv-R album since 2018’s Requiem for the Hyperreal, with Crane having released his XV solo album in 2020; due for release on June 18 via Blind Mice Productions in digital and CD formats, Kill God Ascend can be pre-ordered now on Bandcamp, with “Promises of Armageddon” and the opening title track available to preview stream.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)