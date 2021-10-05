



Helmed by musician/producer Alethea Leventhal, ethereal darkwave and dark pop act Ships in the Night has unveiled the first new single from the forthcoming Latent Powers album. Available to purchase and stream via Bandcamp, “First Light” is featured in two distinct mixes, with the darkly uplifting and danceable track given an even bouncier makeover for the Primordial mix, also created by Leventhal; the accompanying music video was shot, edited, and directed by Aaron Farrington for To the End of the World Pictures, full of dreamy visuals that match the song’s lithe and airy melodies, conceived by Farrington and Leventhal. “First Light” was released on October 1, while Latent Powers is due to appear on October 27 via Cleopatra Records; pre-orders for the album in digital, CD, and vinyl formats are available now through Bandcamp.









Ships in the Night

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp

Cleopatra Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Aaron Farrington

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)