



She Wants Revenge is currently in the midst of the Disappear Tour to signal the dark alternative band’s return, with the current Summer leg focusing on the West Coast, followed by a run of September dates in the U.K. and Europe. Now, the band has announced dates for a Fall run, this time focusing on the East Coast of North America, taking place from November 1-13. With the tour already proving a momentous occasion as She Wants Revenge has disbanded twice before, with vocalist/guitarist Justin Warfield and keyboardist Adam Bravin feeling the desire to perform again in the wake of the lockdowns, the November run will see the band joined by post-punk legends Chameleons UK. “Since the beginning, we’ve had the good fortune to play with bands who we love and who influenced us, “Warfield comments, “So to share the stage with them is incredible.”

With Warfield and Bravin joined by Thomas Froggatt on bass, Spencer Rollins on guitar, and drummer David Goodstein, the tour also marks the first time She Wants Revenge is performing as a five-piece, of which Warfield states, “the energy, musicianship, and vibe are really exciting, and I think fans of the band will be very pleased.” The band is promising more touring in 2023, and is hinting at the possibility of a new album, which would mark the first new material from She Wants Revenge since the “Big Love” single released in 2018.

The Disappear Tour follows the Chameleons placement on the Déjà Vu Tour with The Mission and Theatre of Hate, which runs from September 7 to October 15; this past July, Chameleons’ founder and front man Mark Burgess conducted an acoustic tour of the United States. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links for the Disappear Tour can be found on the She Wants Revenge website.





She Wants Revenge

Chameleons UK/Mark Burgess

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)