She Past Away announces summer North American tour dates





Having recently signed to Metropolis Records, She Past Away will be bringing its darkened brand of moody post-punk to North America with a string of tour dates this summer. Beginning in Brooklyn, NY on July 17 and continuing until July 28 in Los Angeles, the Turkish band has announced that it will be planning more dates throughout the continent; a full listing of dates can be found on the band’s website. This tour celebrates She Past Away’s signing to the eminent darkwave and industrial label, which has reissued the band’s 2012 album Belirdi Gece (“This Night”) and the 2015 Narin Yalnizlik (“Delicate Solitude”) albums for wider American distribution; both albums were released on January 18 in CD, digital, and vinyl formats, now available to purchase via Bandcamp and the Metropolis webstore.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)