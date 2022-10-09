



She 1 – Him 2 has been steadily building anticipation and interest in the duo’s music with the release of several singles, and it now culminates in the reveal of the Equals Them EP. Beginning in 2020 with “Split the Line,” the EP came to its full realization this past July with the release of “Stuck Inside” to complete the cycle; as well, the EP features 2021’s “Spoken Words to Light,” as well as the acclaimed cover of David Bowie’s “Fame,” which featured a guest guitar performance from Steven Seibold (Hate Dept., Standalone, Pigface). Produced by Grammy winning producer Michael Seifert (Chuck Mosley, Tori Amos, Paul Simon), the Equals Them EP is available now on Bandcamp, with each of the singles also individually; She 1 – Him 2’s Evan Nave and Cassie Bishop are continuing to produce new material, with plans for another four-track EP to appear in 2023.





