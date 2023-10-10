



Following up on last year’s Equals Them, Cleveland alternative electronic act She 1 · Him 2 has unveiled the We Dream in Neon EP. Whereas the preceding release collected the band’s previous singles, We Dream in Neon showcases five all new tracks written by the duo of Evan Nave and Cassie Bishop, produced by Michael Seifert; accompanying the EP is the A.I.-created video for opening track “Overdrive.” We Dream in Neon was released on Friday, October 6, and is now available digitally via Bandcamp.









She 1 · Him 2

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)