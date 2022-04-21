



It’s difficult to believe that it’s been six years since the world lost David Bowie, still celebrated as one of the most singular and definitively creative entities in modern music – so much so that numerous artists were paying tribute to him even before his untimely passing. Now counted among them can be Cleveland’s She 1 – Him 2, as the duo has revealed a faithful yet forceful rendition of Bowie’s “Fame.” With the eminent Steven Seibold (Hate Dept., Standalone, Pigface) providing his own take on the familiar and funky guitar lines originally performed by John Lennon, the band infuses Bowie’s 1975 number one hit with a freshly sardonic darkwave disco vibe, with production by Michael Seifert (Tori Amos, Paul Simon); similarly, the video features Evan Nave and Cassie Bishop adorning the familiar lightning flash design Bowie made famous in his Ziggy Stardust persona, prominently featured on the cover of 1973’s Aladdin Sane. Meanwhile, a model poses provocatively and mockingly in her bedroom taking selfies while ignoring her children, presenting the song’s criticisms of stardom and celebrity through the modern lens of social media obsession. The single is available to stream/purchase on Bandcamp and all major streaming services.











“Fame” marks the third single from She 1 – Him 2, preceded by 2020’s “Split the Line” and 2021’s “Spoken Words to Light;” the band intends to release two more tracks to be released in 2022, eventually compiling the five singles into a fully-fledged debut EP. The band was formed by Nave (Lestat, PKS) and Bishop (Shy Moon) in the midst of the pandemic, with all of the music and videos created without either having seen each other in person.

She 1 – Him 2

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Steven Seibold

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)