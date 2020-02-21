



With a new album currently in production, Northern Irish electro/industrial/rock act Shadow System has unveiled the first taste of what it has to offer with the “Not User Friendly” single and lyric video. Now available for purchase on Bandcamp, Shadow System founder Adam Gamble states the single to be “about the primal tendencies that are inherent in every one of us.” Mixed and mastered by Graeme Laverty, “Not User Friendly” was released as a standalone single on August 7, 2019, and marks the first new release from the band since 2017’s Ubiguitous Evil, which was released in Bandcamp exclusive and deluxe editions, each featuring alternate track listings and artwork. The “Not User Friendly” single will be made available on other streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music upon the release of the third album.









Shadow System

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)