



June 26, 2022 saw the release of “Unnumbered,” the first new single from industrial/metal blasphemers Seven Factor after a long absence; now, with the unveiling of the accompanying music video, the band reveals the song to be the first single from the forthcoming album, titled Room 101. Darkly atmospheric, belligerent, and seductive in its blend of live performance footage and ritualistic Satanic imagery, the video was directed and edited by band founder Seven Dunbar, with the live footage shot by Dunbar, Aaron Cruz, Bo Bradshaw, and John C. Hall, providing a glimpse into Seven Factor’s dynamic onstage presence. The single had followed the reissuing of the band’s 2015 Lux EP and The Suicide Diaries album, originally released under the previous moniker of Human Factors Lab in 2012 and now properly rebranded as Seven Factor. “Unnumbered” was written by Dunbar, with guitar, modular synths, and additional programming provided by Nero Bellum (Psyclon Nine, Not My God), mixed by Chris Vrenna (Tweaker, ex-Nine Inch Nails), and mastered by Erie Loch (Wiccid, Blownload, Esther Black).









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)