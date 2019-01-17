September Mourning releases music video of latest single and graphic novel





Hybrid hard rock/graphic novel performance art project September Mourning has released the video for a new single, “Glass Animals,” released on December 27 via Sumerian Records. Tying into the upcoming September Mourning: The Complete Collection from Image Comics, the stylized video tells the tale of a broken soul finding her strength, aided by a powerful and unlikely ally, presented in a dynamic comic art style. The graphic novel follows the character of September Mourning, a human/reaper hybrid who believes in second chances, and was co-created by project founder Emily Lazar with comic artist Marc Silvestri ( X-Men ). Also acting as co-writers are Mariah McCourt and David Hine, with illustration by Sumeyye Kesgin and Tina Valentino. September Mourning: The Complete Collection will be published by Silvestri’s Top Cow Productions, best known for such acclaimed titles as Witchblade and The Darkness .







In addition, September Mourning will be embarking on The Oblivion of Souls Tour in support of the single and comic with Smile Empty Soul and Rise Among Rivals, starting on March 1 in Atkins, Arkansas, with standalone dates to be announced. The band will also be making stops along the tour at local comic shops for meet-and-greets and acoustic performances. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the September Mourning website.





September Mourning

Sumerian Records

Top Cow Productions

