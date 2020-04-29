



One part dark rock act, one part graphic novel and anime project, September Mourning presents a new music video for the track “Madness.” Taken from the band’s Volume III EP, the video continues the narrative laid down in the fourth book of Image Comics’ September Mourning: The Complete Collection , following the character of September – a.k.a. vocalist Emily Lazar – as she does battle with Fate and facing the consequences of her blind ambition; as such, the song follows admittedly masochistic themes of choosing an attractive insanity over logical choices, what Lazar describes as “being in a place of insurmountable illogical thought towards a situation that basically holds your heart hostage.” She goes on to say that the narrator “is convincing him or herself or that of a partner to once again make that illogical choice – to feel alive.” The video draws upon the imagery of the book, with artwork by resident Image and Top Cow Comics artist SumeyyeKesgin.







“Madness” and the preceding “Overdose” single appear on the Volume III EP, released on December 13, 2019 via Mortem Media. Additionally, September Mourning has announced that “as long as it is safe to do so,” the band will embark on a small run of tour dates in June, with further dates to be announced for late summer and festival dates in the fall. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the September Mourning website. The September Mourning: The Complete Collection graphic novel is available to purchase via the Top Cow website.

