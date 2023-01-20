



Friday, January 13 saw the release of the third album from Cambridge/Suffolk-based post-punk and goth/rock outfit SENEX IV, titles The Undead Carousel. Continuing the band’s partnership with the Batcave Production label, the album sees the band pursuing an even darker, more death/rock oriented sound, with more pronounced bass lines and guitar solos than previous efforts. As well, given the ominous release date, The Undead Carousel is adorned with illustrations by fellow Cambridge artist Kayleigh Clarke, whose past work has primarily been in the realm of small game projects. As such, her artwork contributes to an audiovisual presentation for SENEX IV with The Undead Carousel now available in digital and CD formats; a vinyl edition of the album is planned to arrive by March, with pre-orders to be announced soon. A music video for “My Black Angel” was revealed in early 2022, with the band now seeking further live gigs.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)