



Now signed to the Batcave Production imprint, Suffolk post-punk and goth/rock band SENEX IV has released its second full-length record, Gods & Taboos. Following the January release of the “Soul Eater” single, the album builds upon the quartet’s dark punk approach, incoporating a raucous yet atmospheric take on the genre that recalls the band members’ roots in the ’80s, the album’s 10 tracks written and recorded during the period between U.K.’s COVID-19 lockdowns. Formed in 2019 by vocalist Dave Middle and guitarist Rob Shaul, who had worked together in the reformed 13th Chime, SENEX IV marks the singer’s first forays behind the microphone since his tenure in bands like Final Scream and Vanishing Point. The band is rounded out by bassist Mark Tingey and drummer Antony Hitchcock, with Gods & Taboos following hot on the heels of the January 2020 release of the Dolls House debut record, preceded by the singles “My Sister Is a Serial Killer” and “Trouble.” The album was released on March 5 in CD and digital formats, with a vinyl edition scheduled for release on May 12, available now for pre-order via Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)