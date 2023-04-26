



Post-punk and goth/rock act SENEX IV has unveiled the music video for the latest single from The Undead Carousel the band’s most recent studio effort. Shot and directed by the band’s own Mark Tingey and starring Malka Kovalenko, “For You” presents a dark and haunted narrative of a destructive relationship wrought with images of substance and physical abuse leading to murder, isolation, insanity, and guilt all manifested.







The Undead Carousel marks the third album from SENEX IV, released on January 13 via the Batcave Production Label in digital, CD, and vinyl formats. “For You” is the album’s second video single, following the 2021 reveal of “My Black Angel.” SENEX IV is in the midst of performing various gigs throughout the U.K., with more in the works.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)