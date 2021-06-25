



Steadily rising from the U.K. electronic underground, Seething Akira has now signed a multi-album deal with prominent independent imprint FiXT, with plans to release a new full-length album. Written throughout 2019 and recorded in January 2020 prior to the COVID-19 lockfowns, Dysfunctional Wonderland presents the band’s “electro/nu-core” style, blending EDM synth and drum & bass beat structures with thrashing guitars for an alt. metal hybrid that has carried the band since its inception. As part of the new deal, FiXT has also released a new deluxe edition of the band’s 2018 debut album Sleepy Skeletor, produced and mixed by Jim Davies (ex-Pitchshifter, Victory Pill) – along with the original album, this new reissue also features instrumental versions and newly remastered bonus tracks “Firepower” and “Airstrike,” the latter track mixed by Dan Weller (Sikth, Enter Shikari); additionally, the album tracks “Half Empty” and Pack Animals” feature the mixing talents of Rhys Fulber (Front Line Assembly, Conjure One), while “Backlash” features the guest vocals of The Qemists’ Olly Simmons. The deluxe edition of Sleepy Skeletor is now available digitally via Bandcamp and the FiXT webstore; Dysfunctional Wonderland is due for release on August 16, with pre-orders available on Bandcamp, with several singles and music videos from the album having been released since late 2020.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)