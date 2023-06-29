



Following the release of the Room 409 EP last month, Pittsburgh-based artist Patrick McElravy has revealed the music video for “Can’t Breathe,” the latest single from his trapcore and industrial/metal band Seethe. As the first taste of the forthcoming Delenda: A Black Rose on the Epitaph full-length effort, both the song and the album draw heavily on McElravy’s experiences dealing with mental and emotional health, specifically his diagnosis of bipolar disorder and manic depression; he describes it as “That feeling that grips you where you are extremely overwhelmed and claustrophobic,” with the weight of the situation having led McElravy to sign himself into the psychiatric ward earlier this year. He goes on to say that the new material is an extension of the Room 409 EP, which he’d written as a “rather tongue-in-cheek” recounting of his convalescence, while “Can’t Breathe” and Delenda… delve deeper into his personal demons; as such, McElravy states that despite the darker tone, “It’s not tough or heroic to hold that in and face it alone. If you want to be a hero and be strong… get the help you need to power through and live life for yourself and the ones you love another day.” The video for “Can’t Breathe” was created and produced by Six Scars, with the song produced by Ghxst, mixed and mastered by Gus Wallner. Delenda: A Black Rose on the Epitaph is expected to arrive later in 2023.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)