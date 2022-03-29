



For his second release of solo material in 2021, King Yosef takes his signature blend of industrialized textures, trap beats, and hardcore metal fury into “a new sonic space,” with “Fair Bloom” and its corresponding video marking a pointed evolution for the artist. “This feels like my first real singing release,” states King Yosef founder Tayves Yosef Pelletier, “as well as full band feeling, and is closer to what I’ve always wanted my music to be.” Lyrically, the track deals primarily with his religious upbringing and the isolation of being at odds with the family’s spiritual beliefs, “not having the tools to make sense of it.” Joining King Yosef in the video are alternative electro-pop artist Lynden Rook on drums, and guitarist Cameron Gené of Bleakhouse, who also shares filming and directing credit with Pelletier. “Fair Bloom” follows the February release of “Barbed Teeth,” with both songs hinting at new creative directions for King Yosef, eventually to culminate in a new EP, titled The Ever Growing Wound, due to appear later in the year; pre-orders are available via King Yosef’s webstore.





King Yosef

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)