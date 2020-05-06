



Reviving the band and reissuing the discography in 2016, culminating in the release of the new Machines of Our Disgrace album, the industrial/metal force of Circle of Dust is now in the midst of celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the 1995 self-titled debut album. This began in March with the release of a new mix of the album’s opening track, “Onenemy,” on which Klayton took to the original files and some of the same equipment used to create the now iconic album, remixing and reprocessing the tracks with modern sensibilities. Now, he has done the same with “Demoralize,” the single now available on YouTube and Bandcamp; one of the album’s more furiously aggressive tracks, laden with samples, crushing rhythms, pummeling guitars, and thunderous bass, the 25th Anniversary mix of “Demoralize” transforms the original into “a fully modern production with a well-sculpted sonic space, breathing new live and dimension into an industrial classic.”











The “Onenemy” 25th Anniversary mix also gave way to new remixes by FiXT artists Fury Weekend and Soul Extract, all featured on the Onenemy EP released on April 24, which also included the 2016 remaster of the original 1995 version and the 1997 acoustic version of the song; the same will undoubtedly occur for “Demoralize,” with remixes and alternate versions surely to appear. The 25th Anniversary edition of Circle of Dust is slated to appear later in 2020 as further singles and remixes appear throughout the year; Klayton clarifies that the 2016 remasters will remain available as they are, and concludes by saying that he is “excited that I finally had the ability to make these mixes sound like I heard them in my head in 1995.”

