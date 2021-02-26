Nashville post-punk act Palm Ghosts has premiered “The Dead Inside,” the second single from from the band’s upcoming album Lifeboat Candidate, via PopMatters. Inspired by three decades of music, blending ’90s drum & bass with ’70s funk and ’80s post-punk, the track is centered around drums based on a James Brown groove recorded on an iPhone6 in New Jersey due to travel restrictions, the recording emailed to be combined with arpeggiated synth and layered with call-and-response guitars and vocals to create a sound that the band calls “equally dance-y and menacing.” Following the “Blind” single released in January, “The Dead Inside” is now available on all streaming platforms, with the single featuring the B-side track “Beneath the Waves.” Lifeboat Candidate will be released on March 19 via Ice Queen Records, and is available for pre-order via Bandcamp in digital and limited edition CD digipak.
