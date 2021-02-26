



Nashville post-punk act Palm Ghosts has premiered “The Dead Inside,” the second single from from the band’s upcoming album Lifeboat Candidate, via PopMatters . Inspired by three decades of music, blending ’90s drum & bass with ’70s funk and ’80s post-punk, the track is centered around drums based on a James Brown groove recorded on an iPhone6 in New Jersey due to travel restrictions, the recording emailed to be combined with arpeggiated synth and layered with call-and-response guitars and vocals to create a sound that the band calls “equally dance-y and menacing.” Following the “Blind” single released in January, “The Dead Inside” is now available on all streaming platforms, with the single featuring the B-side track “Beneath the Waves.” Lifeboat Candidate will be released on March 19 via Ice Queen Records, and is available for pre-order via Bandcamp in digital and limited edition CD digipak.









Palm Ghosts

