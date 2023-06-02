



Anticipation for the new album from legendary industrial/rock artist EN ESCH has been high, especially after the reveal of the “Push” single this past March. “I’m So Sick” marks the second taste of what will be his fourth full-length solo effort, the song also showcasing the long-gestating creative partnership between him and Mea Fisher. A prominent DJ, founder and front woman of Me and My Nightmare, and former vocalist for Lords of Acid, the two met on the Sextreme Fest Tour in 2017; EN ESCH explains that, having been impressed by her hardworking attitude and her voice, “We made a plan to collaborate on music after the tour finished, so I made a few trips from Germany to the U.S., and we worked on some interesting and so far unreleased material.” The single, released today via GIVE/TAKE, also features a remix by label mates DEATHDANCE. Fisher and EN ESCH were also featured together as guest performers on “World On Fire,” the title track on the latest album from fellow industrial act Blue Eyed Christ, released in May of 2020 via Distortion Productions. “I’m So Sick” was the first track Fisher and EN ESCH wrote together, with the latter concluding, “I’m happy to present it to you now. Enjoy!”





EN ESCH

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, Instagram

GIVE/TAKE

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Mea Fisher/Me and My Nightmare

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)