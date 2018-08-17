Second single and music video released from synthpop collective Ashrr





Los Angeles based synthpop group Ashrr, the collaborative project of songwriter Steven Davis and artist/producers Ethan Allen and Josh Charles have released a new single, “Sometimes.” The follow up to the debut single, “Medicine Man,” is an infectiously up-tempo romp with pop sensibilities. A playfully disconcerting companion video by director Keith Musil (Twin Shadow, Fol Chen, Rainbow Arabia) following the exploits of an unlikely life of the party is up now on the band’s YouTube channel; she song is available for download now through iTunes.







Lead singer/songwriter Steven Davis has performed with Tony Bennett and Diana Krall, co-writes with John Oates, and has been featured in film and television, including the title track to Just Getting Started. Producer/songwriter Ethan Allen is a member of the band Gram Rabbit, and has worked with groups including Luscious Jackson and The Cult. Producer/songwriter Josh Charles is a critically acclaimed musician with two solo albums, numerous TV and film credits, and has also worked with John Oates and contributed sound production for Native Instruments and Splice.

Ashrr

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)