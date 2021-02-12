



As the Los Angeles artist/producer’s new album nears its release date, KANGA has unveiled its second single and corresponding music video, titled “Moscow.” Having made its premiere via Post-Punk.com on February 9, the video presents what is described as a “romantic daydream,” directed by MJ Bernier; KANGA further explains the video’s concept as “a short story celebrating love and the inevitable pain and loss that comes with it,” the two lovers portrayed by Mimi Mookhiif and Ev Vigil drifting through memories and reveries of their shared passion.







“Moscow,” along with the preceding “Godless” single, is taken from KANGA’s upcoming You and I will Never Die, due for release on March 26 through Artoffact Records; written and performed entirely by KANGA, the album was mixed by Justin McGrath (Polyfuse, Puscifer, The Black Queen, Nine Inch Nails) and Brett Romnes (Brand New), with mastering by Nick Townsend (Garbage, Dr. Dre).





KANGA

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Artoffact Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)