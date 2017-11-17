Second of four music videos from latest dreDDup album released





Serbian industrial/rock act dreDDup has unveiled the second music video for the group’s seventh studio album DeathOven: Rebels Have No Kings. Showcasing the band donning masks inspired by ’50s monster movies in a black & white photographic setting, “Zelia” sees the band experimenting with blending lyrics in dreDDup’s native Serbian with English; full of the band’s signature crushing riffs, aggressive industrial beats with drum & bass breaks, and acidic electronics, “Zelia” was directed and edited by Mihajlo Obrenov for OM Films and follows the previous video for “Venom.” The band has announced that two more videos are in development for DeathOven, which was released in April of 2016 via Crime:Scene Records; the album is available to purchase via Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)